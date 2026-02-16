Newsletters Contact Us
Airforwarders Association chief Fried calls it quits after 21 years

Retirement takes effect at end of 2025

Eric Kulisch
Brandon Fried has been the primary lobbyist for the air logistics industry for more than 20 years. (Photo: AfA)

Brandon Fried will retire as executive director of the Airforwarders Association in December, ending a 21-year run, the group announced on Monday.

The AfA said it has begun a search for his successor and expects to make an appointment toward the end of the year. 

Fried was elected to the board of directors in 2001 and has served as executive director since 2005, growing the AfA to more than 225 corporate members. 

He has been a vocal voice for forwarders in Washington on policy issues such as cargo security, airport infrastructure for cargo operations, aviation safety, and customs regulations. He works closely with agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and with members of Congress. He also served for many years on federal advisory committees on aviation security and trade. 

Fried informed members of his decision at the AfA’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

Fried tirelessly promoted the interests of air logistics companies, helping members partner with airports, airlines and trucking companies to improve business. He was constantly on the road speaking at trade conferences and to local forwarder associations.

Fried has regularly been quoted as industry expert in American Shipper, FreightWaves, and national publications such as the Wall Street Journal, and has been a guest on CNN, National Public Radio and other programs. 

Fried started his career as a sales representative in Los Angeles. Later, he moved to Washington, DC., where he founded, owned and operated the Washington office of Adcom Worldwide, which specializes in time definite air cargo transportation.

In August 2005 he sold his company interest and began consulting air cargo companies on business strategy and management practices until his appointment as executive director of the Airforwarders Association.

A graduate of Syracuse University, Brandon holds a masters in business administration and lives in Chevy Chase, Maryland. 

