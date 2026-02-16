Airforwarders Association chief Fried calls it quits after 21 years

Brandon Fried will retire as executive director of the Airforwarders Association in December, ending a 21-year run, the group announced on Monday.

The AfA said it has begun a search for his successor and expects to make an appointment toward the end of the year.

Fried was elected to the board of directors in 2001 and has served as executive director since 2005, growing the AfA to more than 225 corporate members.

He has been a vocal voice for forwarders in Washington on policy issues such as cargo security, airport infrastructure for cargo operations, aviation safety, and customs regulations. He works closely with agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and with members of Congress. He also served for many years on federal advisory committees on aviation security and trade.