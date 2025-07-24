DOT ignores air cargo infrastructure needs, study says

The Department of Transportation has little understanding of air cargo infrastructure challenges because officials, focused on other modes, don’t engage with industry officials and rely on incomplete and unreliable freight data, the Government Accountability Office said in a report released Wednesday.

The report catalogued a familiar list of complaints made by logistics providers, airlines and ground support companies about operational bottlenecks caused by insufficient truck parking, poorly configured roadways, crowded cargo aprons and outdated warehouses at airports.

The Airforwarders Association, which pushed for the study in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, is expected to use the results as the launch pad for requesting dedicated federal funding for enhancing cargo area infrastructure.

The organization, which represents logistics companies that arrange and manage the transport of goods for producers and retailers, has long argued that federal funding formulas for airports typically support passenger operations, making it difficult for the cargo community to modernize infrastructure and reduce truck queues. It says cargo delays add costs across the air logistics sector and impede the timely delivery of goods, a prime example of which happened during the Covid crisis when it could take days for forwarders to retrieve shipments.