Tive introduces temperature logging label

Supply chain visibility provider Tive has unveiled its newest technology solution, the Tive Tag. Along with Tive’s standard tracking capabilities, the Tive Tag is also a cloud-enabled temperature logger powered by a non-lithium battery and can be reused throughout the span of a year.

“I’m really excited to show the Tive Tag to the world. We are committed to pushing the limits of possible, to deliver cutting-edge products and services to global supply chain managers. Seamless like a shipping label, the Tive Tag puts amazing tech in the palm of your hand at a price the market has never seen,” said Krenar Komoni, founder and CEO of Tive. “Customers have been searching for a last-mile solution, and cost has always been the barrier. The Tive Tag is the answer.”

The Tive Tag can be used in different ways based on carrier or shipper needs. A single tag can be used to gauge the temperature of a full trailer with the capability of starting and stopping the tag to define the analytics on individual stops. Others stick the tag on single containers, cartons and boxes, allowing for proof of delivery and temperature at delivery.

Tive Tag on box. (Photo: Tive)

“Tive began testing the tag three months ago,” said Jim Waters, vice president of global marketing at Tive. “During that time, we added the best sensors and wireless technology in the industry today, making Tive Tag the easiest and most cost-effective temperature logger available anywhere.”

The Tive Tag has been in use by major carriers and pharmaceutical shippers, testing it for different use cases and applications. The tag is now available to all Tive customers, with the ability to have them at their locations the next day.

“Feedback has been incredible. Most customers are trying to decrease their costs per load when it comes to visibility tools of cold chain and perishable shipments. Tive Tag delivers exactly what they need at drastically lower costs,” said Waters.

Tive is already working with insurance providers both in the U.S. and Latin America for data testing and additional feedback to help lower insurance costs of cold chain shipments in the future as well.

