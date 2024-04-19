Tough trucking market hits EBITDA at TriumphPay; other indicators up

In his quarterly note to shareholders, Triumph Financial CEO Aaron Graft predicted that the headline on the earnings might be “TriumphPay swung to a loss this quarter” — one quarter after that growth segment at the trucking-focused bank had become EBITDA-positive.

And so it was: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for TriumphPay was negative in the quarter. But as Graft noted several times in his unique quarterly shareholder missive, Triumph Financial is playing the “long game” with TriumphPay, and the first quarter provided numerous data points he touted as showing that the strategy is steadily working.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ: TFIN) also includes the company’s traditional factoring business. The data from that group continues to show the weakness in the trucking market.

The average transportation invoice size in Triumph’s factoring segment was $1,771 in the first quarter. It was $1,781 a quarter earlier and $1,773 in the second quarter of 2023. That quarter marked a significant downturn from the first quarter of 2023, when it was $1,911. (Triumph offers factoring services in other markets and does provide an average invoice size for the company overall — $1,806 for the quarter — but it is the transportation-specific number that provides greater insight on the state of the freight market.)