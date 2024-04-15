CTA, OOIDA to appeal court decision upholding AB5 in California trucking

The California Trucking Association and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will appeal last month’s decision that rejected their latest attempt to block imposition of California independent contractor law AB5 on the state’s trucking sector.

The decision to appeal the ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, filed Friday with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, came as something of a surprise given the consensus in the trucking legal community that continuing the fight would be expensive and had limited chance of success.

CTA and OOIDA are appealing a decision handed down March 15 by District Court Judge Roger Benitez rejecting their request for a new injunction blocking AB5 enforcement in trucking. Benitez was the judge who handed down the initial injunction against AB5 on New Year’s Eve 2019, when the CTA was the sole plaintiff against then-state Attorney General Xavier Becerra. (OOIDA was added later as a plaintiff.)

The basis for that injunction was the judge’s view that the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act preempted AB5 because the latter rule was state action that could affect “prices, routes and services,” specifically blocked by the so-called F4A.



