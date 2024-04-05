Baltimore gets FMCSA waiver, timeline for first reopening is suggested

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has issued a waiver for trucking impacted by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge in Maryland. Meanwhile, the outlines of a possible return to at least partial service at the port of Baltimore has been sketched out by the state’s Department of Transportation.

The FMCSA issued the waiver late Thursday night. Most prominent among the changes is adding two hours to the allowed hours of daily driving under the 14-hour on-duty limit. That current law allows 11 hours of driving in a 14-hour day; some of the key waivers granted by FMCSA will extend that by two hours.

However, it does not completely suspend Hours of Service rules, as other waivers have during other crises.

The two-hour extension will apply to “commodities rerouted from the port of Baltimore.” But the definition of commodities is broad. It includes most of the key products that had been regularly imported into Baltimore: shipping containers (though Baltimore is a relatively small intermodal port), fuel, and most importantly automobiles and other “roll-on/roll-off” commodities such as farm equipment.



