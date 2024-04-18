Bad news at Marten: Profits miss expectations, truckload OR plummets

Truckload carrier Marten Transport added to this week’s trucking earnings calamity, coming in short of consensus on first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, and suffering a 570-basis-point decline in its operating ratio.

Marten (NASDAQ: MRTN) posted GAAP earnings per share of 12 cents, which SeekingAlpha said was 2 cents less than the consensus forecast. That is a miss of about 14.3% compared to the consensus of 14 cents per share.

Revenue of $249.67 million was short of consensus by $14.2 million, according to SeekingAlpha.

Nor did Marten eke out operational gains amid revenue declines in the quarter.



