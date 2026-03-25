Transload provider bringing new life to dormant Maine rail lines

A New England provider of freight rail services is moving ahead with plans to revive operations on two disused Maine branch lines.

TransloadX is proceeding with plans to restart operations on a line between Bangor and Bucksport that served a paper mill, and another branch running to the state capitol of Augusta.

The Nashua, N.H.-based company in a filing with the Surface Transportation Board said it has begun the process of leasing 18 miles of track connecting Bucksport and Bangor branch from owner CSX (NASDAQ: CSX). The line has been mostly unused since a paper mill closed in 2014.

The company, which runs a transload operation in Framingham, Mass., but does not operate a railroad in the same filing said it plans to lease another branch from CSX connecting Waterville and Augusta.