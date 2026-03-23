Union Pacific rolls out Trump locomotive, U.S. 250th diesel

Union Pacific Railroad unveiled specially-painted locomotives honoring the United States and President Donald Trump as it announced plans to celebrate the U.S. semiquincentennial later this year.

The America 250 locomotive, numbered 1776, will wear UP’s traditional Armour Yellow paint, as well as the America 250 logo and the large American flag decal that was long a feature of UP (NYSE: UNP) diesel power.

The Trump locomotive, No. 4547, will feature a large flag design on a predominantly white locomotive with “Donald J. Trump” in gold lettering. A 13-star flag will be the conductor’s side of the locomotive and a 50-star flag on the engineer’s side. It is UP’s third presidential diesel, following units honoring Abraham Lincoln and George H.W. Bush.

Union Pacific 1776 commemorating the United States’ 250th birthday. (Photo: UP)

The Omaha-based company is preparing to file an updated merger application next month with the Surface Transportation Board seeking approval of its acquisition of eastern carrier Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC).