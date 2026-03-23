Union Pacific rolls out Trump locomotive, U.S. 250th diesel

Union Pacific Railroad unveiled specially-painted locomotives honoring the United States and President Donald Trump as it announced plans to celebrate the U.S. semiquincentennial later this year.
The America 250 locomotive, numbered 1776, will wear UP’s traditional Armour Yellow paint, as well as the America 250 logo and the large American flag decal that was long a feature of UP (NYSE: UNP) diesel power.
The Trump locomotive, No. 4547, will feature a large flag design on a predominantly white locomotive with “Donald J. Trump” in gold lettering. A 13-star flag will be the conductor’s side of the locomotive and a 50-star flag on the engineer’s side. It is UP’s third presidential diesel, following units honoring Abraham Lincoln and George H.W. Bush.
The Omaha-based company is preparing to file an updated merger application next month with the Surface Transportation Board seeking approval of its acquisition of eastern carrier Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC).
In 2025 UP Chief Executive Jim Vena appeared with Trump in the Oval Office to announce a donation to the president’s White House ballroom project.
“Union Pacific is honored to take part in the 250th anniversary of this great nation,” said Vena in a statement. “Each of these commemorative locomotives symbolizes important moments in the history of Union Pacific and the U.S. Our shared history shows the vital role railroads have played and will continue to play for generations to come.”
UP also announced a tour of its famous Big Boy steam locomotive, including a Fourth of July stop in Philadelphia, to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.
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