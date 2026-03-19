Regulator wants additional, detailed information on UP-NS rail merger

While Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern prepare to file a revised merger application in late April, federal regulators are requesting specific data related to the proposed transcontinental tie-up.

The request for documents to be submitted prior to the revised application likely could include highly sensitive data related to the $85 billion deal – the first to be evaluated under more stringent rules enacted in 2001 after mergers in the Nineties led to serious rail service meltdowns.

Union Pacific Chief Executive Jim Vena told FreightWaves he had “no concern” over the new request.

The request included in a seven-page decision released Wednesday follows a recommendation to the STB from the Department of Justice that such documents are of “critical importance” and reflect real-time business decisions and forecasts concerning the merging companies’ operations, and forecasts of future market conditions.