STB won’t open new probe of CPKC rail service on West Coast-Southeast intermodal shortcut

Federal regulators denied requests from Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific to investigate Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s handling of UP-NS interline intermodal trains on a critical shortcut connecting the West Coast and Southeast.

The Surface Transportation Board on Friday said there was no need to intervene because any service problems on the Meridian Speedway have been resolved. The board also said that gateway conditions imposed as part of the 2023 Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger (NYSE: CP) did not apply to intermodal traffic moving over the 320-mile corridor that stretches from Shreveport, La., to Meridian, Miss.

“NSR and UP have not demonstrated a need for Board intervention at this time,” the STB said in a six-page unanimous decision.

In late September NS (NYSE: NSC) and UP (NYSE: UNP) wrote separate letters to the STB, with NS alleging that deterioration of service had prompted intermodal customers to divert freight to trucks.