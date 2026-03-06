Trucking jobs post slight decline in unexpected total payroll drop

The stunning decline in total U.S. payrolls reported Friday in the nonfarm payrolls report–down 92,000 jobs when a slight gain was expected–could count the small decline in trucking jobs as a contributor to the shortfall.

Seasonally adjusted truck transportation jobs in February reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics fell just 500 jobs to 1,462,500 jobs. That was down from a January revised number of 1,463,000 jobs, up 400 from what had been reported a month ago.

But the January number marked a significant decline from December, and the small revision didn’t change that. The bottom line is that the just-reported number of truck transportation jobs for February is 4,700 jobs less than December. It’s also 22,100 truck transportation jobs less than a year ago.