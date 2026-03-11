Norfolk Southern to upgrade dozens of locomotives

Norfolk Southern said it is accelerating the transformation of its motive power fleet and partnering with Progress Rail to upgrade 96 direct current (DC)-powered locomotives to alternating current (AC).

Atlanta-based NS (NYSE: NSC) said deliveries of the SD70ICC Tier 2+ AC units will begin in 2027 and be completed in 2029.

Generally, AC delivers higher tractive effort at low speeds without wheel slip, as well as continuous running without overheating or burning out compared to DC. That’s an advantage when powering today’s super-long, high-tonnage trains operated by Class 1 railroads, such as those on the western long-haul routes operated by Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), which is acquiring NS as part of a proposed merger to create the first transcontinental railroad.

Almost 90% of the NS roster is AC-powered.