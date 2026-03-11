Norfolk Southern to upgrade dozens of locomotives

Norfolk Southern said it is accelerating the transformation of its motive power fleet and partnering with Progress Rail to upgrade 96 direct current (DC)-powered locomotives to alternating current (AC).
Atlanta-based NS (NYSE: NSC) said deliveries of the SD70ICC Tier 2+ AC units will begin in 2027 and be completed in 2029.
Generally, AC delivers higher tractive effort at low speeds without wheel slip, as well as continuous running without overheating or burning out compared to DC. That’s an advantage when powering today’s super-long, high-tonnage trains operated by Class 1 railroads, such as those on the western long-haul routes operated by Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), which is acquiring NS as part of a proposed merger to create the first transcontinental railroad.
Almost 90% of the NS roster is AC-powered.
The upgrades of the Electro-Motive Division-built SD70M-2 DC by Caterpillar’s (NYSE: CAT) Progress Rail subsidiary will feature individual axle control for superior traction; Cat’s Advanced Diesel Engine Management for improved performance; and remanufactured 16‑cylinder EMD 710 engines producing 4,300 horsepower. (The number in the former General Motors (NYSE: GM) prime movers refer to the displacement per cylinder in cubic inches.)
In its release, NS said the upgrades will enable it to operate fewer engines per train; improve reliability by 40% and increase haulage capacity by 55%. The conversions are also 3% more fuel efficient.
Each conversion extends individual locomotive life at least 20 years, at significant savings compared to the cost of buying new.
The carrier in January ordered 40 new 1,600-hp ES44AC locomotives from Wabtec (NYSE: WAB), its first new units since 2022. It also plans to winnow the number of engine models in its fleet from 13 to four over the next decade.
“These conversions are a tangible example of how we’re modernizing our fleet to drive safe, reliable, and efficient operations for the long term,” said Brian Barr, Norfolk Southern vice president, mechanical and chief mechanical officer. “By upgrading to AC traction, we’re strengthening network resilience, improving fuel efficiency, and extending the life of our assets – while giving our customers greater haulage capacity and the consistent service they need to support their own growth and sustainability goals.”
