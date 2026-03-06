Intermodal lags carloads in latest U.S. rail freight data

Rail traffic for U.S. carriers was up by a small margin for the week ending Feb. 28, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Volume was 516,729 carloads and intermodal units, a gain of 1.6% over the same week a year ago. That included 238,131 carloads, up 6.9%, and 278,598 containers and trailers, down 2.5%.

Grain again boosted traffic, up 20% from the same week in 2025. Petroleum and related products were better by 14.7%, while chemicals, 8.6%, and metallic ores and minerals, 8.4%, rounded out top gainers.

Intermodal volumes have been hit by moderating demand on the trans-Pacific, and a surging trucking market that has taken volumes from domestic intermodal rail.