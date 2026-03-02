New Berkshire CEO: BNSF needs to improve its profitability

BNSF Railway needs to close the operating-ratio gap with the other Class I railroads, new Berkshire Hathaway Chief Executive Greg Abel said on Saturday in his first annual letter to shareholders.

BNSF (BRK-B) continues to perform well from a safety standpoint and has improved its efficiency and service, Abel wrote. “In 2025, shipments spent less time idling at terminals and moved through the network faster than in nearly any year in the company’s history.”

“These gains matter, but they are not enough; more progress is needed to translate operational improvements into stronger financial results,” Abel wrote. “We view operating margin (the inverse of the industry’s operating ratio) as the best measure of performance. In 2025, BNSF’s operating margin improved to 34.5% from 32.0% in 2024. It remained only modestly above its five-year average.”

Greg Abel

Abel took over for legendary Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett in January.