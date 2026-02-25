Newsletters Contact Us
Medeiros new CAO for Short Line Safety Institute 

Executive will oversee vital rail grant awards

Short line Morristown & Erie works the Jefferson Road transload terminal in Hanover, N.J. (Photo: FreightWaves/Stuart Chirls)

The Short Line Safety Institute (SLSI) has promoted Jill Medeiros to Chief Administrative Officer.

Reporting to Executive Director Tom Murta, Medeiros will be responsible for the rail organization’s compliance with the Federal Code of Regulations, part 200 and the entire lifecycle of federal grant awards, from application to close-out. Medeiros will oversee day-to-day operations, financial reporting, and grant compliance.

Jill Medeiros (Photo: SLSI)

“Over the past decade, Jill has strengthened and enhanced the processes that ensure SLSI operates at an exceptionally high level. From managing an expanding grant portfolio and improving team onboarding, to overseeing our accounting and auditing functions and

coordinating workflow with legal counsel, her contributions have been both wide-ranging and invaluable. There is virtually no process within the organization that has not benefited from Jill’s insight, leadership, and execution,” said Tom Murta, Executive Director, SLSI, in a release. “In addition, Jill’s grant management expertise is consistently recognized by our funding partners as best in class. This well-deserved promotion reflects both the significant contributions she has made to the organization and the expanded scope of her leadership.”

The non-profit SLSI is the educational, training and research source for short line and regional railroads concerning safety culture.

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.