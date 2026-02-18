Grain surge leads weekly U.S. rail freight higher 

Grain moved by U.S. railroads posted a breakout week and led winners over losers among all freight to stay marginally ahead of 2025.

Rail traffic in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 14 totaled 510,399 carloads and intermodal units, up 6.2% from the same week a year ago, according to data from the Association of American Railroads.

Commodity freight came to 225,283 carloads, up 7.7%, while intermodal volume was 285,116 containers and trailers, ahead by 5%.

Seven of 10 commodity groups were higher year-on-year, led by grain at 41.6%, on comparisons undercut by weather and congestion constraints in 2025. Other gainers included metallic ores and metals, 8.4%; coal, 7.1%, and chemicals, 5.2%.