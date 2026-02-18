Grain surge leads weekly U.S. rail freight higher 

Grain moved by U.S. railroads posted a breakout week and led winners over losers among all freight to stay marginally ahead of 2025.
Rail traffic in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 14 totaled 510,399 carloads and intermodal units, up 6.2% from the same week a year ago, according to data from the Association of American Railroads.
Commodity freight came to 225,283 carloads, up 7.7%, while intermodal volume was 285,116 containers and trailers, ahead by 5%.
Seven of 10 commodity groups were higher year-on-year, led by grain at 41.6%, on comparisons undercut by weather and congestion constraints in 2025. Other gainers included metallic ores and metals, 8.4%; coal, 7.1%, and chemicals, 5.2%.
Forest products fell by 2.1% as housing starts remain stalled, and motor vehicles and parts were down by 1.2%.
For the first six weeks of this year, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 1,297,249 carloads, up 3.4%, and 1,631,915 intermodal units, weaker by 1.8% y/y. Total combined traffic was 2,929,164 carloads and intermodal units, better by 0.4% from a year ago.
North American rail volume for the week on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 333,151 carloads, up 7.8% from the same week in 2025. Intermodal came to 372,091 units, an increase of 6.7%. Total combined rail traffic improved by 7.2% to 705,242 carloads and intermodal units. Volume for the first six weeks was 4,035,344 carloads and intermodal units, 1.1% ahead of 2025.
