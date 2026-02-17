Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern set new date to re-file merger application

Railroad history, it seems, can wait a little longer.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern today told federal regulators they will file a revised application for their blockbuster merger by April 30.

That’s nearly two months later than the March deadline set by the railroads after the Surface Transportation Board in January rejected the nearly 7,000-page initial application as incomplete.

The new deadline from UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC) came in a status letter requested by the STB by Feb. 17.