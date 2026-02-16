Red state AGs want Justice to review rail merger

A coalition of top law enforcement officials is asking the Department of Justice to review the proposed transcontinental railroad merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

The group of Attorneys General from six Republican states led by Montana’s Austin Knudsen claim that the east-west consolidation will stifle competition and increase costs for Americans.

The coalition in a letter asks Acting Assistant Attorney General Omeed Assefi to review the proposed merger, to provide additional analysis as the Surface Transportation Board (STB) evaluates the transaction.

The letter comes just days after DoJ’s Assistant Attorney General and anti-trust specialist Gail Slater was forced out in a dispute with Attorney General Pam Bondi. Though Slater’s thinking was generally in line with the Trump administration’s business-first policies, she was a skeptic of large, corporate mergers, particularly where it might harm competition, workers or communities, according to Steven Cernak of Bona Law.