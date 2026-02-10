New power: CSX signs $670M locomotive deal

CSX has signed a $670 million deal with Wabtec to upgrade its locomotive fleet with 100 new locomotives and 50 modernized units, as well as related digital systems.

The deal calls for new Evolution Series locomotives as well as DC-to-AC upgrades for Dash-9 locomotives. It is the latest in a flurry of activity for the manufacturer that has seen Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), CPKC (NYSE: CP), and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) all invest in new or rebuilt locomotives this year.

“Our locomotive fleet is a fundamental element of our safe and reliable railroad,” CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) Chief Operating Officer Mike Cory said in a release. “Modernizing these critical assets strengthens network performance and supports the level of service our customers depend on.”

Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) said the new locomotives are designed to reduce fuel consumption while maintaining performance. The rebuilds will extend service life, improve fleet standardization, and accommodate advanced control and diagnostic technologies, leading to improvements in fuel efficiency, tractive effort, and reliability.