U.S. rail freight loses ground in latest data

That was a short-lived rally.

A week after posting volume gains across all commodities and intermodal, freight on U.S. rail lines swung to a loss in all but one category for the week ending Jan. 31.

Freight on American railroads came to 434,361 carloads and intermodal units, down 15.5% percent compared with the same week a year ago.

The Association of American Railroads reported 191,188 total carloads, 14% weaker compared with the same week a year ago. Intermodal volume was 243,173 containers and trailers, off 16.6%.