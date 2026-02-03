Sorfleet retires at CSX; Chand new CAO

CSX has announced the retirement of Chief Administrative Officer Diana Sorfleet and the appointment of Riz Chand as chief human resources officer.

Sorfleet retires after almost 15 years with the company, which credits her with a central role in CSX’s people strategy and strengthening its culture. She helped guide the company through organizational transformations including transitions with four CEOs.

Diana Sorfleet (Photo: CSX)

“Throughout her tenure, Diana has been a trusted steward of our culture,” CSX Chief Executive Steve Angel said in a release. “Her leadership, strategic insight, and unwavering commitment to advancing CSX’s long term objectives have strengthened the organization. We are grateful for her service and wish her the best in her next chapter.”

Chand joins CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) from private equity firm AEA Investors, where he was chief talent officer and operating partner. He has held senior human resources roles at BNSF (BRK-B), Energy Future Holds, Kennametal (NYSE: KMT), Mary Kay Cosmetics, and Aetna International.