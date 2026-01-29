CPKC profits rise as economy, trade issues drag freight

Canadian Pacific Kansas City on Wednesday reported higher fourth-quarter profits on freight volumes that narrowly improved.

“Our story is about continuing to do what we do best: Controlling what we can control, and executing our PSR model, which remains key to setting CPKC (NYSE: CP) apart and allows us to shine in times of uncertainty,” Chief Executive Keith Creel said on the railway’s earnings call, referring to the Precision Scheduled Railroading operating model. “We saw that in the results in the last quarter. We’ll continue to see that in 2026.”

For the quarter, operating income grew 3%, to US$1.19 billion, as revenue increased 1%, to $2.89 billion. Earnings per share, adjusted for the impact of one-time items, increased 3%, to 98 cents.

Quarterly expenses were flat. The railway’s 58.9% operating ratio set a quarterly record for CPKC and was a 0.8-point improvement compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.