BNSF announces $3.6 billion capital plan for 2026

BNSF Railway will spend $3.6 billion under its 2026 capital plan, the railroad said, with the majority — $2.8 billion — ticketed for infrastructure maintenance.

“Our 2026 capital plan focuses on strengthening and modernizing our network so we can continue to meet our customers’ evolving needs,” CEO Katie Farmer said in a release. “We prioritize investing with the future in mind, improving efficiency, adding capacity, and ensuring our railroad is always ready to support growth while delivering the dependable, resilient service our customers count on.”

The maintenance program for BNSF (NYSE: BRK-B) includes plans to replace 400 miles of rail and more than 2.5 million ties, along with approximately 13,000 miles of track surfacing.

The plan also calls for $358 million for expansion and efficiency projects. That figure includes completion of property acquisitions and development work for the $1.5 billion, 4,500-acre Barstow International Gateway project, as well as the $3.2 billion Logistics Park Phoenix. The latter project faces some development hurdles after officials in Maricopa County, Ariz., turned down a requested zoning change last fall. Other projects include yard expansions in Galesburg, Ill, and Winslow, Ariz.