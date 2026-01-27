Union Pacific reports record financial results

“The Union Pacific team delivered our best ever full year across safety, service and operating excellence,” Chief Executive Jim Vena said on the railroad’s earnings call on Tuesday morning. “As we close out the year, it’s clear the team is consistently delivering at the highest levels, and I’m confident that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

For the year, the Omaha-based company (NYSE: UNP) said operating income rose 1%, to $9.8 billion, as revenue rose 1%, to $24.5 billion. Overall volume also was up 1%. Earnings per share grew 8%, to $11.09. The railroad’s operating ratio was 59.8%, an improvement of 0.1 points.

“We remain disciplined, setting the best ever full-year record for workforce productivity as we utilized 3% fewer employees to move 1% more volume,” Vena said.

The company expects to file a revised application for its transcontinental merger with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) within the coming weeks.