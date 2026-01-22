Norfolk Southern orders first new locomotives since 2022

Norfolk Southern has ordered 40 new locomotives from Wabtec, marking its first new locomotive purchase since 2022.

Delivery of the six-axle, AC-powered diesel-electric locomotives is expected in the second half of 2026, NS said on Thursday. The carrier’s Chattanooga, Tenn., shop will handle final preparation.

The order comes as NS (NYSE: NSC) is in the process of being acquired by Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), to form the first transcontinental freight railroad. The purchase follows an extended period that saw NS and other Class I railroads sideline hundreds of locomotives as part of operating schemes favored by Wall Street that focused on running fewer, longer trains.

NS said that it currently rosters approximately 1,600 high-horsepower road-type locomotives.