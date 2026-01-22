Norfolk Southern orders first new locomotives since 2022

Norfolk Southern has ordered 40 new locomotives from Wabtec, marking its first new locomotive purchase since 2022.
Delivery of the six-axle, AC-powered diesel-electric locomotives is expected in the second half of 2026, NS said on Thursday. The carrier’s Chattanooga, Tenn., shop will handle final preparation.
The order comes as NS (NYSE: NSC) is in the process of being acquired by Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), to form the first transcontinental freight railroad. The purchase follows an extended period that saw NS and other Class I railroads sideline hundreds of locomotives as part of operating schemes favored by Wall Street that focused on running fewer, longer trains.
NS said that it currently rosters approximately 1,600 high-horsepower road-type locomotives.
The company in a release touted the reliability of the ES44AC locomotives, which will be built to NS specifications. Next-generation control system technology will enable real-time remote diagnostics and live operational views, to help reduce delays by spotting potential issues before they become larger problems.
The Evolution series diesel prime mover delivers significant fuel savings, lower operating costs and reduced emissions compared to older locomotives. NS also said crews will benefit from quieter cabs and improved ride quality.
Wabtec, headquartered in Pittsburgh, builds the Evolution series locomotives at its assembly facility in Fort Worth, Texas.
The company said it is using emissions credits it has earned with Wabtec to support the acquisition.
No financial details were disclosed. A new ES44AC costs an estimated $3 million to $4 million, according to Wabtec.
