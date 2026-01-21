Outgoing governor signs New Jersey hazmat rail bill

Outgoing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed into law a bill regulating hazardous-material trains in the state, one of more than 120 bills he approved on his final morning in office.

Mikie Sherrill was sworn into office as the state’s new governor later in the day.

The bill passed by large margins last month in the state Assembly and Senate. It requires two-person crews for trains carrying hazardous materials, limits their length to 8,500 feet, and requires wayside detection devices, among other provisions.

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division hailed the signing, with Jared Cassity, SMART-TD’s national safety and legislative director, saying in a release that it is “a historic step forward for rail safety.”