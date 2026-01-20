Ag container shipments power South Carolina inland port gains

Inland Port Dillon in 2025 saw its busiest calendar year on record, processing 48,761 rail containers, an increase of 33% from the prior year.
SC Ports credited growth in retail goods and a successful soybean season for regional farmers moving shipments through Dillon from the eastern Carolinas to global markets.
The agency said its partnership with the state Department of Agriculture and private stakeholders boosted soybean business to new international markets by 35% in July and August.
“Robust inland connectivity is a critical component of our port operations, and gives shippers greater competitive access to global markets,” said SC Ports President and Chief Executive Micah Mallace. “We are thankful to our Inland Port Dillon team, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and all of our partners for running an efficient inland port and working collaboratively to grow new export markets for customers.”
State port operations annually generate $9.7 billion worth of economic impact in the region for soybeans, forest and agricultural products, and consumer goods.
The marketing efforts to export an additional 1.2 million bushels of soybeans took on added urgency following the closure of a domestic plant and difficult economic conditions, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.
American soybean producers were hard-hit by President Donald Trump’s tariff war with China, which turned to other producers such as Brazil for most of its purchases.
Dillon totaled 4,917 rail moves in December as the Port of Charleston moved 194,610 TEUs, closing out calendar 2025 with volume of more than 2.6 million TEUs. Charleston had volume of 2.5 million TUEs in fiscal 2024. Inland Port Greer handled 12,954 rail moves for the month, finishing with a total of 197,805 moves. Greer handled 187,638 containers in fiscal year 2024. The Port of Charleston handled 11,649 vehicles in December, reaching a year-end total of 168,089 vehicles. Units totaled 210,817 in fiscal 2024.
