Ag container shipments power South Carolina inland port gains

Inland Port Dillon in 2025 saw its busiest calendar year on record, processing 48,761 rail containers, an increase of 33% from the prior year.

SC Ports credited growth in retail goods and a successful soybean season for regional farmers moving shipments through Dillon from the eastern Carolinas to global markets.

The agency said its partnership with the state Department of Agriculture and private stakeholders boosted soybean business to new international markets by 35% in July and August.

“Robust inland connectivity is a critical component of our port operations, and gives shippers greater competitive access to global markets,” said SC Ports President and Chief Executive Micah Mallace. “We are thankful to our Inland Port Dillon team, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and all of our partners for running an efficient inland port and working collaboratively to grow new export markets for customers.”