STB rejects “incomplete” UP-NS merger application

Railroads have fresh deadline to set new filing date

Stuart Chirls
A Union Pacific train with Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern power crosses UP’s diamond with NS at Momence, Ill., on April 10, 2022. (Photo: Trains/David Lassen)

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern have more homework to do after federal regulators late Friday gave their 7,000-page merger application an incomplete instead of a passing grade.

The Surface Transportation Board in a 15-page decision (PDF) rejected the merger application, and two related applications, as incomplete. UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC) can file a revised application, subject to the same 30-day completeness review, but must notify the board of their refiling plans by Feb. 17.

The rejection caps a tumultuous period since the partners filed the application Dec. 19, during which rival carriers and shippers used their own filings to show why the application fell short, and reiterate their opposition to consolidation of the industry.

UP and NS kept up their own campaign, insisting that a merger would modernize the national rail network, help grow rail freight, and spur industrial development.

FreightWaves has reached out to the railroads for comment.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.