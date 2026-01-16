STB rejects “incomplete” UP-NS merger application

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern have more homework to do after federal regulators late Friday gave their 7,000-page merger application an incomplete instead of a passing grade.

The Surface Transportation Board in a 15-page decision (PDF) rejected the merger application, and two related applications, as incomplete. UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC) can file a revised application, subject to the same 30-day completeness review, but must notify the board of their refiling plans by Feb. 17.

The rejection caps a tumultuous period since the partners filed the application Dec. 19, during which rival carriers and shippers used their own filings to show why the application fell short, and reiterate their opposition to consolidation of the industry.

UP and NS kept up their own campaign, insisting that a merger would modernize the national rail network, help grow rail freight, and spur industrial development.