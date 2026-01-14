Retail optimism boosting trans-Pacific container rates

Container rates on the eastbound trans-Pacific continued their recent strengthening, a sign that restocking sentiment among U.S. retailers may be improving.

Spot Asia-U.S. West Coast rates increased 5% to $2,757 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU), according to analyst Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO). Prices on the Asia-U.S. East Coast trade increased 7% to $4,033 per FEU.

“The current rate bumps to North America would also be earlier than normal for pre-Lunar New Year,” wrote Freightos analyst Judah Levine, in a note to clients, “but are in line with the latest National Retail Federation U.S. ocean import projections.”

The NRF is forecasting January volumes 6% higher from December – the first month-on-month increase since July.