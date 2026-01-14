Retail optimism boosting trans-Pacific container rates

Container rates on the eastbound trans-Pacific continued their recent strengthening, a sign that restocking sentiment among U.S. retailers may be improving.
Spot Asia-U.S. West Coast rates increased 5% to $2,757 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU), according to analyst Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO). Prices on the Asia-U.S. East Coast trade increased 7% to $4,033 per FEU.
“The current rate bumps to North America would also be earlier than normal for pre-Lunar New Year,” wrote Freightos analyst Judah Levine, in a note to clients, “but are in line with the latest National Retail Federation U.S. ocean import projections.”
The NRF is forecasting January volumes 6% higher from December – the first month-on-month increase since July.
Levine noted that volumes would still be 5% lower than last January, with annual deficits expected through April, as economic uncertainty grips the American market.
The NRF’s January report projects stronger 2026 volumes than it did a month ago, a sign that importers may be getting slightly more optimistic about post-holiday restocking strength.
Prices for Asia-Northern Europe decreased 1% to $2,978 per FEU, while Asia-Mediterranean rates were unchanged at $4,851 per FEU.
Rates have reached levels last seen during the 2025 peak season, said Levine, as pre-Lunar New Year demand underpins January general rate increases while carriers add capacity to handle rising volumes.
“This seasonal demand bump started earlier than usual and so may already be at about its peak as daily rates this week cool slightly,” Levine said. At the same time, some carriers announced mid-month GRIs eyeing $4,000 per FEU for Europe and more than $5,500 per FEU for Mediterranean routes. Disruptions due to harsh weather in Europe has caused service disruptions at some key ports, which could boost higher rate levels.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
