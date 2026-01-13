Why Charleston drayage drivers should care about Iran protests

The world’s second-biggest ocean container line continues to test a return to a key Middle East trade route as events in Iran may signal a change for the better on the Red Sea.

The company announced that the U.S.-flag Maersk Denver, operated by the Danish carrier’s American-based Maersk Line subsidiary, on Jan. 12 successfully completed a two-day voyage through the Suez Canal and Red Sea.

The Maersk Denver operates on Maersk’s MECL service connecting Charleston, Savannah, Houston, Norfolk and Newark in the U.S. with the Mediterranean, Middle East and India.

Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) has been taking what it calls a “stepwise approach” regarding a return to the Red Sea-Suez Canal, a shortcut connecting Asia with Europe, the Mediterranean and North America. Since late 2023 the region has been under siege by Houthi terrorists in Yemen, who have attacked merchant shipping in solidarity with Palestinians.