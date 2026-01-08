Trans-Pacific container rates are rising – will volumes follow?

Container rates continued their recent climb on the benchmark eastbound trans-Pacific trade lane, posting solid double-digit gains ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Mid-December improvement flowed into the New Year, when carriers’ general rate increases (GRIs) kicked in, said Freightos analyst Judah Levine, in a note to clients.

“Prices to the West Coast increased 22% to $2,617 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU), and are more than 30% higher than in mid-December,” according to figures from Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), an input contributor to SONAR data.

SONAR Ocean TEU Volume Index shows steady China-U.S. shipments since mid-December.

East Coast rates were 12% better at $3,757/per FEU after climbing 20% in less than a month. Shippers are gearing up for the Lunar New Year in mid-February, when Chinese factories close for several weeks.