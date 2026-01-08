Newsletters Contact Us
Trans-Pacific container rates are rising – will volumes follow?

New Year’s GRIs seen sustaining higher prices

Stuart Chirls
Port of Hong Kong. (Photo: Hong Kong Transport and Logistics Bureau)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Container shipping rates across trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe lanes experienced significant double-digit increases ahead of the Lunar New Year, driven by General Rate Increases (GRIs) and sustained pre-holiday demand.
  • Trans-Pacific West Coast rates climbed 22% to $2,617/FEU, while Asia-Mediterranean prices surged over 20% to $4,800/FEU, with these increases holding firm unlike previous Q4 attempts.
  • Despite the current rate surge, future moderation is anticipated due to factors like ample retail inventories, projected lower January volumes, and growing ocean carrier capacity.
Container rates continued their recent climb on the benchmark eastbound trans-Pacific trade lane, posting solid double-digit gains ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Mid-December improvement flowed into the New Year, when carriers’ general rate increases (GRIs) kicked in, said Freightos analyst Judah Levine, in a note to clients.

“Prices to the West Coast increased 22% to $2,617 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU), and are more than 30% higher than in mid-December,” according to figures from Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), an input contributor to SONAR data. 

SONAR Ocean TEU Volume Index shows steady China-U.S. shipments since mid-December.

East Coast rates were 12% better at $3,757/per FEU after climbing 20% in less than a month. Shippers are gearing up for the Lunar New Year in mid-February, when Chinese factories close for several weeks. 

“That prices haven’t retreated at all from December increases – like they had following several GRI attempts in Q4 – suggests that Lunar New Year demand is picking up and supporting prices on these lanes too,” Levine said. 

But ample retail inventories are expected to temper January volumes at a level 10% lower than a year, according to the National Retail Federation. Ongoing capacity growth among ocean carriers is also forecast to significantly weaken rates year-on-year. 

Those same GRIs boosted Asia-Europe rates 9% to around $3,000 per FEU in the latest week, while Asia-Mediterranean prices increased by more than 20% to $4,800 per FEU – and 23% and 45% since mid-December.

Mediterranean rates pulled even with peak season 2025 highs and Europe prices reached their highest point since late August as pre-Lunar New Year demand brushed off added capacity. 

“These rate levels are well above longterm pre-LNY norms, Levine said, “but even with Red Sea diversions continuing and volumes likely stronger than last year, Asia- Europe prices remain 40% lower than last year, likely an effect of a growing fleet.”

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.