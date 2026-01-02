North Carolina port importer expanding cement capacity by 500%

Silvi Cement is expanding its cementitious materials distribution network with a new import terminal it says will boost cement capacity by 500% at the Port of Morehead City, N.C.
The company, a division of Silvi Materials of Fairless Hills, Pa., in a release said the new terminal will include two 100,000-ton domes for Type I/II low-alkali cement and Grade 120 slag, along with 24/7 truck loading capabilities and direct rail loadout.
The company did not specify exact cement throughput numbers.
Silvi has opened a temporary rail loadout facility supplied by its flagship terminal in Bristol, Pa., one of the largest cement import terminals in North America.
“This significant investment underscores Silvi’s commitment to our growing region and market,” said Brian Clark, executive director, North Carolina Ports, in the release. “Once complete, the new import terminal will enhance the supply chain for construction materials throughout the southeast while supporting job creation and overall economic vitality in Morehead City and beyond.”
The new bulk cement terminal will handle at least five times the volume of the Port of Morehead City’s current cement operations, while also making the process cleaner and more efficient. The enclosed domes expand storage capacity and modernize the cement import system by providing a more environmentally friendly, contained operation.
“Our expansion into Morehead City marks an exciting new chapter for Silvi Cement and represents a significant investment in the region,” said Laurence J. Silvi II, co-president of Silvi Materials. “We’re proud to collaborate with NC Ports on this important project and bring new jobs and economic opportunity to the community. The Morehead City terminal will increase the reliability and reach of our cement supply throughout the Southeast, and we look forward to supporting the continued growth of this rapidly developing market.”
The import terminal is expected to open in 2027.
