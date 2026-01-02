North Carolina port importer expanding cement capacity by 500%

Silvi Cement is expanding its cementitious materials distribution network with a new import terminal it says will boost cement capacity by 500% at the Port of Morehead City, N.C.

The company, a division of Silvi Materials of Fairless Hills, Pa., in a release said the new terminal will include two 100,000-ton domes for Type I/II low-alkali cement and Grade 120 slag, along with 24/7 truck loading capabilities and direct rail loadout.

The company did not specify exact cement throughput numbers.

Silvi has opened a temporary rail loadout facility supplied by its flagship terminal in Bristol, Pa., one of the largest cement import terminals in North America.