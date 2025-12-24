Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperNewsTop Stories

Marad chief, FMC nominees confirmed

Maersk executive takes Maritime Administration helm

Stuart Chirls
·
The Maritime Administration manages the Ready Reserve Fleet of military sealift cargo ships. (Photo: Marad)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Stephen Carmel, a licensed ship’s master and former Maersk executive, has been confirmed as the 21st administrator of the Maritime Administration (Marad).
  • Laura DiBella, formerly Florida's Secretary of Commerce, was also confirmed by the Senate as a Federal Maritime Commissioner for a term expiring in June 2028.
  • One Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) seat remains open following term limits for two commissioners, with a nominee awaiting Senate approval.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Stephen Carmel, a licensed ship’s master who has captained tanker vessels, was confirmed as the 21st administrator of the Maritime Administration (Marad).

Carmel was a senior vice president of maritime services at Maersk Line, the Danish company’s (MAERSK-B.CO) U.S. subsidiary which works with the federal Maritime Security Program and military support operations.

Stephen Carmel (Photo: FMC)

Marad had been without an administrator since Adm. Ann Phillips resigned earlier this year. Carmel replaced Navy veteran Brent Sadler, who was President Donald Trump’s initial nominee.

Laura DiBella was also confirmed by the Senate as a Federal Maritime Commissioner for a term expiring June 30, 2028.

The former Secretary of Commerce for Florida had also served as executive director of the Florida Harbor Pilots Association.

Laura DiBella

One open FMC seat remains after Chairman Louis Sola and Commissioner Carl Bentzel were term-limited earlier this year. Trump has nominated attorney Robert Harvey of Florida, who is awaiting Senate approval.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Philadelphia’s Theobald becomes fourth major port chief to exit this year

Port Houston November volumes dip, but exports up 8% year to date

Ocean rates: New Year promises a good ‘blanking’ for US East Coast

Maersk Asia-US voyage successfully tests Red Sea transit

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.