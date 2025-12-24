Marad chief, FMC nominees confirmed

Stephen Carmel, a licensed ship’s master who has captained tanker vessels, was confirmed as the 21st administrator of the Maritime Administration (Marad).

Carmel was a senior vice president of maritime services at Maersk Line, the Danish company’s (MAERSK-B.CO) U.S. subsidiary which works with the federal Maritime Security Program and military support operations.

Stephen Carmel (Photo: FMC)

Marad had been without an administrator since Adm. Ann Phillips resigned earlier this year. Carmel replaced Navy veteran Brent Sadler, who was President Donald Trump’s initial nominee.

Laura DiBella was also confirmed by the Senate as a Federal Maritime Commissioner for a term expiring June 30, 2028.