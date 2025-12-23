Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperContainer ShippingGlobal Supply ChainMaritimeNews

Port Houston November volumes dip, but exports up 8% year to date

Export-driven growth offsets weaker imports as port eyes another record container year

Noi Mahoney
·
Export-heavy trade goods — particularly resin, energy-linked manufacturing and cross-border freight — continue to underpin Port Houston’s year-to-date gains. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Port Houston experienced a significant decline in cargo volumes during November across TEUs and short tons, attributed to seasonal and market headwinds.
  • Despite the November slowdown, the port's year-to-date totals remain strong, primarily driven by robust export volumes, especially resin and manufactured goods, positioning it for another record container year.
  • Long-term growth prospects are positive, supported by substantial regional economic development and investments in manufacturing, distribution, and logistics projects that signal sustained cargo demand.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Cargo volumes at Port Houston softened in November amid seasonal and market headwinds, but year-to-date totals remain strong and on track for another record year, port officials said.

The port handled 335,275 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November, a 9% year-over-year decline compared with the same period last year.

Port Houston also handled 4.19 million short tons during the month, a 15% year-over-year decrease, reflecting slower trade flows late in the fall shipping season.

The November slowdown comes as Gulf Coast ports adjust to softer late-year demand, while export-heavy trade lanes — particularly resin, energy-linked manufacturing and freight tied to global supply chains — continue to underpin Port Houston’s year-to-date gains. 

The port remains a critical outlet for U.S. exports moving into Latin America and Mexico, even as import volumes cool and global trade flows normalize after earlier disruptions.

“While we did see a significant slowdown in cargo volumes across all sectors for the month, volumes through the public terminals remained up about 4% year to date at more than 50 million tons,” Ryan Mariacher, chief port operations officer, said during the Dec. 9 commission meeting.

“Steel, as expected, fell off dramatically for the month and is now down 6% for the year. Bulk cargoes on the dry and liquid side also dipped slightly, but remain up 5% year to date.”

Growth at the port’s Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals continues to be driven by exports, “with loaded export TEUs up 8% year to date, while imports remain essentially flat,” Mariacher said.

In November, loaded imports fell 12%, while loaded exports slipped 2%. Even so, export demand tied to resin and other Gulf Coast manufactured goods helped keep outbound volumes elevated, supporting the year-to-date export gains.

Through November, Port Houston handled 3.97 million TEUs, a 5% increase year over year, positioning the port for another record container year despite recent volatility in global trade flows.

Port officials also pointed to continued regional economic momentum as a key support for long-term growth. The Greater Houston Partnership reports 157 active development projects in the region, representing $52.7 billion in capital investment.

“About 54% of those projects are tied to manufacturing, distribution and logistics, underscoring the long-term strength of port-related demand,” said Rina Lawrence, manager of economic development and foreign-trade zones at Port Houston.

“Additionally, there have been notable increases in manufacturing leases this quarter. These large-scale leases and new manufacturing investment continue to highlight sustained cargo demand, long-term volume growth and stable container flows throughout the region.”

Port Houston recorded 669 ship calls in November, a 7% year-over-year decline, while barge calls totaled 335, a 14% year-over-year increase.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com