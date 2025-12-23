Port Houston November volumes dip, but exports up 8% year to date

Cargo volumes at Port Houston softened in November amid seasonal and market headwinds, but year-to-date totals remain strong and on track for another record year, port officials said.

The port handled 335,275 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November, a 9% year-over-year decline compared with the same period last year.

Port Houston also handled 4.19 million short tons during the month, a 15% year-over-year decrease, reflecting slower trade flows late in the fall shipping season.

The November slowdown comes as Gulf Coast ports adjust to softer late-year demand, while export-heavy trade lanes — particularly resin, energy-linked manufacturing and freight tied to global supply chains — continue to underpin Port Houston’s year-to-date gains.