Maersk Asia-US voyage successfully tests Red Sea transit

Maersk on Friday said that one of its container ships had successfully completed a voyage through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Maersk said that the Singapore-flagged Maersk Sebarok, a 6,500-TEU ship currently operating on the MECL service connecting India with the United States East and Gulf coasts, transited the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Red Sea Dec. 18-19.

But the world’s second-largest liner operator said it has no plans for a full return to the Suez Canal route.

“We are closely monitoring developments and exploring opportunities for a safe and sustainable return to East-West Suez transit,” Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) said on its website. “We can now share that an initial transit has successfully been completed.”