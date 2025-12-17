ONE returns to Red Sea with new service

Ocean Network Express plans a return to the Red Sea with the launch of the new RCS (Red-Sea China Service).

The announcement comes as part of a slot charter agreement with Regional Container Lines – and several other carriers – on its RCL China Red Sea Service inaugurated in November.

“This new service has been introduced to meet the demand between China and Red Sea ports, allowing us to better serve our customers with optimized network coverage and reliable shipping solutions,” Singapore-based ONE said in a release.

Interest in a return to the Red Sea has picked up following a ceasefire in the Gaza war. Yemen-based Houthi rebels said they would end attacks on shipping as long as the ceasefire holds.