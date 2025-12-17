Newsletters Contact Us
ONE returns to Red Sea with new service

Carrier takes slots on China line’s rotation

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: ONE)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Ocean Network Express (ONE) is re-entering the Red Sea market with a new "Red-Sea China Service" (RCS) through a slot charter agreement with Regional Container Lines and other carriers.
  • The new fortnightly service aims to meet demand between China and Red Sea ports, following a reported de-escalation of Houthi attacks amidst a Gaza ceasefire.
  • Notably, the service bypasses the Suez Canal, utilizing an 8-week rotation connecting Chinese ports with Jeddah, Sokhna, and Aqaba.
Ocean Network Express plans a return to the Red Sea with the launch of the new RCS (Red-Sea China Service).

The announcement comes as part of a slot charter agreement with Regional Container Lines – and several other carriers – on its RCL China Red Sea Service inaugurated in November.

“This new service has been introduced to meet the demand between China and Red Sea ports, allowing us to better serve our customers with optimized network coverage and reliable shipping solutions,” Singapore-based ONE said in a release.

Interest in a return to the Red Sea has picked up following a ceasefire in the Gaza war. Yemen-based Houthi rebels said they would end attacks on shipping as long as the ceasefire holds.  

Vessel arrivals in November at the Gulf of Aden dropped by 65% compared to the same month in 2023, according to shipping consultant Clarkson, shortly before the Houthis began their attacks.

Notably, the new service does not transit the Suez Canal.

The fortnightly service commences with the sailing of the SSF Dream from Shanghai on Jan. 15. The eight-week rotation is Shanghai, Qingdao, Nansha and Shekou in China; Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Sokhna (Egypt), Aqaba (Jordan) and return via Jeddah, Shanghai and Qingdao.

Published reports put the SSF Dream capacity at 3,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), typical for a feeder-type vessel.

Global Feeder Shipping of the United Arab Emirates and TS Lines are reportedly also participating in the service, which has attracted Evergreen Marine as another slot participant. 

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.