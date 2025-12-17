ONE returns to Red Sea with new service

Ocean Network Express plans a return to the Red Sea with the launch of the new RCS (Red-Sea China Service).
The announcement comes as part of a slot charter agreement with Regional Container Lines – and several other carriers – on its RCL China Red Sea Service inaugurated in November.
“This new service has been introduced to meet the demand between China and Red Sea ports, allowing us to better serve our customers with optimized network coverage and reliable shipping solutions,” Singapore-based ONE said in a release.
Interest in a return to the Red Sea has picked up following a ceasefire in the Gaza war. Yemen-based Houthi rebels said they would end attacks on shipping as long as the ceasefire holds.
Vessel arrivals in November at the Gulf of Aden dropped by 65% compared to the same month in 2023, according to shipping consultant Clarkson, shortly before the Houthis began their attacks.
Notably, the new service does not transit the Suez Canal.
The fortnightly service commences with the sailing of the SSF Dream from Shanghai on Jan. 15. The eight-week rotation is Shanghai, Qingdao, Nansha and Shekou in China; Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Sokhna (Egypt), Aqaba (Jordan) and return via Jeddah, Shanghai and Qingdao.
Published reports put the SSF Dream capacity at 3,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), typical for a feeder-type vessel.
Global Feeder Shipping of the United Arab Emirates and TS Lines are reportedly also participating in the service, which has attracted Evergreen Marine as another slot participant.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
Report: China demands control of Panama ports operator
Carriers look to higher rates, fewer sailings on key Asia-US route
Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd drop US East Coast city from trans-Atlantic services
Maersk tabs new CFO, North American chief in global leadership shakeup