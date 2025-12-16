Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd drop US East Coast city from trans-Atlantic services

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are eliminating calls at the port of Baltimore, among several changes to their Gemini cooperation’s North Europe-North America services.

To better align with customer needs, Philadelphia will replace Baltimore on the TA3 service, Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) said in a customer advisory Monday.

The new rotation is Southampton – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Wilhelmshaven – Newark – Norfolk – Philadelphia – St. John – Southampton. The new schedule kicks off with the sailing of the Maersk Fredericia from Southampton Jan. 4.

Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) in an update said its North Europe–North America AL1 service and Americas Service Northbound Service (USW) will omit Baltimore “for schedule recovery”.