Maersk tabs new CFO, North American chief in global leadership shakeup

Maersk today announced a raft of changes across senior leadership as rival carriers challenge its dominance in global logistics.

Maersk parent A.P. Moller-Maersk said that former Kuehne & Nagel executive Robert Erni has joined the company as chief financial officer and member of the executive board.

The company said Erni has worked for more than 30 years in global logistics finance, including two decades at Zurich-based Kuehne & Nagel (KNIN.SW). He held several financial positions there including group CFO of Panalpina and most recently, group CFO of Dachser, a provider of supply chain solutions.

Erni succeeds Patrick Jany, who has served as CFO since 2020 and will remain with the company through the Jan.1 transition. He reports to Maersk Chief Executive Officer Vincent Clerc.