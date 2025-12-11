Seamless integration behind DP World rebrand of ocean container line

DP World’s Marine Services is rebranding its Unifeeder ocean liner unit.
As of December, the world’s 16th-largest container carrier, which comprises Unifeeder A/S and Unifeeder ISC, will now be known as Shipping Solutions.
The Dubai-based logistics provider also rebranded Multimodal Solutions (formerly P&O Ferrymasters) and Maritime Solutions (formerly P&O Maritime Logistics).
“In an industry known for its complexity, this step promises a future where customers benefit from the clarity of interacting with one brand, one interface, and one powerful logistics partner,” DP World said in a post on the Unifeeder website. “Unifying the brands marks another milestone in DP World’s transformation from a leading port operator into a fully integrated global logistics provider.”
Based in Denmark, Unifeeder was acquired by DP World in 2018 when it ranked 29th among global carriers with capacity of 46,000 twenty foot equivalent units, analyst Lars Jensen noted in a LinkedIn post. Today it ranks 16th with capacity of more than 155,600 TEUs, a 0.5% market share, according to Alphaliner. It provides feeder services between hundreds of major and niche ports in Europe, the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East, East Asia, Africa and the Americas. The last includes schedules to ports in Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Greater Antilles, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Mexico, Aruba and Colombia.
The Marine Services businesses offer integrated logistics from feedering and shortsea shipping, inland connectivity and specialized cargo shipping to port services, offshore and energy solutions across a range of modalities including container, trailer and bulk transport.
“As supply chains evolve, so must we,” says Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services at DP World, in the release. “Our customers increasingly expect seamless, end-to-end service delivery. Unifying our Marine Services businesses under one brand reinforces our ability to meet that expectation while positioning ourselves for growth in an increasingly complex logistics landscape.”
Raj will continue to lead Shipping Solutions across Asia, Middle East and Africa, while Martin Gaard Christiansen will continue leading it across Europe and the Americas as chief executive of Shipping Solutions EAM – Marine Services.

