Seamless integration behind DP World rebrand of ocean container line

DP World’s Marine Services is rebranding its Unifeeder ocean liner unit.

As of December, the world’s 16th-largest container carrier, which comprises Unifeeder A/S and Unifeeder ISC, will now be known as Shipping Solutions.

The Dubai-based logistics provider also rebranded Multimodal Solutions (formerly P&O Ferrymasters) and Maritime Solutions (formerly P&O Maritime Logistics).

“In an industry known for its complexity, this step promises a future where customers benefit from the clarity of interacting with one brand, one interface, and one powerful logistics partner,” DP World said in a post on the Unifeeder website. “Unifying the brands marks another milestone in DP World’s transformation from a leading port operator into a fully integrated global logistics provider.”