Israel urged to block Hapag-Lloyd offer for Zim: Report

Saudi, Qatar shares seen as security concern

Stuart Chirls
(Screengrab from Zim video)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Zim has confirmed Hapag-Lloyd's interest in acquiring the Israeli shipping company, a merger that would give the combined entity nearly 10% of the global container market.
  • Zim employees are urging the Israeli government to block the acquisition due to national security concerns, citing significant Saudi and Qatari ownership in Hapag-Lloyd.
  • The Israeli government, which holds a "golden share" in Zim, is being pressured to intervene and prevent the potential sale.
Zim Integrated Shipping Services has confirmed media reports Hapag-Lloyd is interested in acquiring the Israeli flag carrier.

But Zim employees are urging Israel’s government to block any deal over national security concerns because Saudi and Qatari investors hold a significant share in the German shipping company. 

Zim (NYSE: ZIM) is the world’s tenth-largest liner and a merger with fifth-ranked Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) would give the combined entity close to a 10% share of the global container market, according to Alphaliner. Only Mediterranean Shipping Co. of Switzerland (21.3%), Denmark’s Maersk (13.9%), CMA CGM of France (12.3%) and China’s Cosco (10.7%) claim double-digit market shares.

Reports also named MSC and Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) as having interest in Zim.

Zim’s board in a statement confirmed a review with “several entities” of a possible sale but offered no details.

The Israeli government, which owns a golden share in Zim, is being urged by Zim employees to block a sale over security concerns, the Globes newspaper of Tel Aviv reported. They cite Qatar and Saudi investment as shareholders of near 23% of the German carrier.

Zim and Hapag-Lloyd did not immediately respond to messages from FreightWaves.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.