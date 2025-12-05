Israel urged to block Hapag-Lloyd offer for Zim: Report

Zim Integrated Shipping Services has confirmed media reports Hapag-Lloyd is interested in acquiring the Israeli flag carrier.

But Zim employees are urging Israel’s government to block any deal over national security concerns because Saudi and Qatari investors hold a significant share in the German shipping company.

Zim (NYSE: ZIM) is the world’s tenth-largest liner and a merger with fifth-ranked Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) would give the combined entity close to a 10% share of the global container market, according to Alphaliner. Only Mediterranean Shipping Co. of Switzerland (21.3%), Denmark’s Maersk (13.9%), CMA CGM of France (12.3%) and China’s Cosco (10.7%) claim double-digit market shares.

Reports also named MSC and Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) as having interest in Zim.