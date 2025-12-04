Hacegaba tabbed as new CEO at Port of Long Beach

Half of the busiest U.S. container port complex will soon have a new leader.

Longtime Port of Long Beach executive Noel Hacegaba has been appointed as chief executive officer, succeeding Mario Cordero who is stepping down.

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners will consider the appointment at its Dec. 8 meeting. Hacegaba would take over as CEO as of Jan. 1, 2026.

“Noel Hacegaba is the ideal choice to lead the Port of Long Beach,” said Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna, in a release. “Noel brings extensive experience managing all key port functions, deep knowledge of the goods movement industry and a collaborative leadership style that will serve the port well as we navigate future challenges and opportunities.”

Noel Hacegaba (Photo: Port of Long Beach)

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Hacegaba has worked in senior management roles at Long Beach for 15 years, where as chief operating officer he oversees daily operations including commercial services, engineering, finance and administration, planning and environmental affairs, and strategic advocacy.

“The Port of Long Beach is entering a pivotal decade – one defined by bold climate action, digital transformation, and generational infrastructure investments,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, in a statement. “Dr. Hacegaba is well-positioned to guide this next chapter as we accelerate toward zero-emission operations, expand our global competitiveness, and continue driving economic opportunity for our community. I support his appointment and look forward to working together to build the port of the future and strengthen Long Beach’s leadership on sustainability and innovation.”

Hacegaba earned a doctorate in public administration from the University of La Verne.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as CEO of the Port of Long Beach and excited to lead our stellar staff to strengthen the nation’s supply chain as we build the port of the future,” said Hacegaba, in the release. “I am looking forward to working with our Mayor, Harbor Commission and partners to accelerate our economic engine as we elevate the port’s profile internationally by delivering world-class infrastructure and customer service and industry-leading sustainability programs.”

Hacegaba aided Cordero in the port’s response to the pandemic supply chain disruptions, directing the Business Recovery Task Force and coordinating with industry, labor and government partners to keep cargo moving. He also led the port’s Supply Chain Information Highway, a digital platform designed to improve cargo visibility and data sharing across the national freight network.

Hacegaba also served as executive director of the Intermodal Container Transfer Facility Joint Powers Authority, which oversees near-dock rail operations at the Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles.

The port said Hacegaba has negotiated a number of major business transactions including the multibillion-dollar sales of Long Beach Container Terminal and Total Terminals International, and previously served as managing director of commercial operations as well as COO during a period of industry realignment and record cargo recovery following a major carrier bankruptcy.

Hacegaba holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in economics, business administration, and planning.

Hacegaba serves in leadership roles with national trade organizations including the Coalition for America’s Gateways and Trade Corridors, and the American Association of Port Authorities Professional Development Board. He previously was chairman of the Board of Directors of the Intermodal Association of North America.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

