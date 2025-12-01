Rail freight stays ahead of year-ago traffic

The Association of American Railroads said all freight for the week ending Nov. 22 totaled 516,110 carloads and intermodal units, down 0.9% from the same week a year ago.

A total of 234,592 carloads was better by 2% while 281,518 containers and trailers slowed intermodal by 3.2% compared to 2024.

Four of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase year-on-year, led by grain, 9.5%; followed by coal, 8.2%, nonmetallic minerals, 8%, and metallic ores and metals, 1.4%.

(Chart: AAR)

Decliners included petroleum and related products, 10.1%; forest products, 7.1%, and motor vehicles and parts, 5.1%.