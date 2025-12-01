Rail freight stays ahead of year-ago traffic

The Association of American Railroads said all freight for the week ending Nov. 22 totaled 516,110 carloads and intermodal units, down 0.9% from the same week a year ago.
A total of 234,592 carloads was better by 2% while 281,518 containers and trailers slowed intermodal by 3.2% compared to 2024.
Four of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase year-on-year, led by grain, 9.5%; followed by coal, 8.2%, nonmetallic minerals, 8%, and metallic ores and metals, 1.4%.
Decliners included petroleum and related products, 10.1%; forest products, 7.1%, and motor vehicles and parts, 5.1%.
Through the first 47 weeks of 2025, volume was 10,462,354 carloads, an increase of 1.8% y/y, and 12,763,575 intermodal units, ahead 2.1%. Total combined U.S. traffic year-to-date was 23,225,929 carloads and intermodal units, up 2%.
North American rail volume for the week on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 343,457 carloads, better by 1.9%, and 365,425 intermodal units, weaker by 2%. Combined traffic was 708,882 carloads and intermodal units, down 0.1%. Volume for the first 47 weeks of 2025 was 31,955,940 carloads and intermodal units, up 1.8% compared with 2024.
