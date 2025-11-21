Rail merger no guarantee of growth: Analysts

NEW YORK — While the prospect of the first transcontinental railroad has created rare buzz in a staid business, analysts questioned whether Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern can produce the kind of growth in freight traffic they say an historic merger would bring.

“Over the past 10 years intermodal freight has underperformed versus benchmarks,” said consultant Larry Gross, during a panel discussion at the RailTrends conference. “This includes gross domestic product, long-haul trucking and containerized imports. Unless something changes, we’re not going to see growth or recovery.”

Gross said a re-opening of the Red Sea shipping route would boost intermodal traffic by sending more containers directly to East Coast ports at lower cost than before the outbreak of the Gaza war in 2023. The federal crackdown on commercial driver licenses could shrink motor carrier capacity and raise rates that may push more freight to intermodal. “But international freight will continue to be under pressure and I see no increase in domestic truckloads, so for 2026 I am forecasting intermodal to be flat to down overall,” said Gross.

Analyst Rick Paterson told the conference that all six Class 1 railroads “are running well at the same time. This never happens,” but he was skeptical of assertions by UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC) that the merger will drive substantial freight gains in an industry that has struggled with carload declines in recent years.