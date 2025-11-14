UP, NS shareholders overwhelmingly approve $85 billion rail merger

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern today cleared their first merger hurdle as shareholders overwhelmingly backed their deal to create the first transcontinental railroad.

In separate votes, nearly 99% of NS shareholders and 99.5% of UP shareholders approved UP’s proposed $85 billion acquisition of NS.

Shares in UP (NYSE: UNP) were unchanged on the news in early morning trading, while NS (NYSE: NSC) rose slightly more than 1%.

“The approval of our shareholders marks a key milestone in our journey to create America’s first coast-to-coast transcontinental railroad, combining complementary networks and capabilities to unlock a multiplier effect for benefits to all stakeholders,” NS Chief Executive Mark George said in a statement.