Rail freight faces a mixed economic signal

The November outlook for rail freight is parallelling a sawtooth grade profile in concert with the broader economy, with some gains set against declines amid a mix of external pressures.

While there are sectors within the rail industry that show signs of growth and resilience, others are experiencing noticeable declines, writes Rand Ghayad, chief economist at the Association of American Railroads, in a monthly analysis.

Key industrial commodities such as nonmetallic minerals, chemicals, and iron and steel scrap have seen year-over-year carload gains. Chemicals, an indicator for industrial activity, rose 1.8% in October, continuing a 24-month trend of increases.

The AAR Freight Rail Index measures seasonally adjusted month-to-month rail intermodal shipments plus carloads excluding coal and grain. (Chart: AAR)

Conversely, intermodal rail shipments, a crucial component of rail freight traffic, declined. October 2025 saw a 3% reduction compared to the same month in the previous year, marking the third decline in five months. Normally a peak month for intermodal traffic, October underperformed, failing to rank among the top for average weekly volume. Contributing factors include a manufacturing slowdown, consumer spending shifts towards services, and alterations in ocean shipping patterns that hinder the typical seasonal growth. The pause in the tariff war fueled an early peak season as importers rushed to frontload goods from Asia, leading to weaker demand after the summer.