Why TRAC’s Florida East Coast Rwy. chassis deal matters for intermodal transport

TRAC Intermodal announced that it has entered an agreement with Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) that allows the chassis provider to stage 53 ft. domestic chassis directly on FEC terminals.

In a release, TRAC said the deal introduces a standardized chassis fleet solution designed to meet the changing needs of the domestic intermodal market. It also gives FEC, a unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), access to a newer fleet with GPS integration, and business rules tailored to individual markets.

For TRAC Intermodal, the agreement gives it expanded access to the private box network and reinforces the importance of offering a domestic chassis alternative to promote flexibility in the marketplace.

“Customers will benefit from having a true alternative to existing providers, gaining access to standardized equipment with key operational features and a GPS-enabled fleet that supports proactive management,” TRAC said in the release. “This agreement marks a meaningful step forward in delivering reliable, flexible, and customer-centric chassis solutions across the FEC network.”