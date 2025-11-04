Why TRAC’s Florida East Coast Rwy. chassis deal matters for intermodal transport

TRAC Intermodal announced that it has entered an agreement with Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) that allows the chassis provider to stage 53 ft. domestic chassis directly on FEC terminals.
In a release, TRAC said the deal introduces a standardized chassis fleet solution designed to meet the changing needs of the domestic intermodal market. It also gives FEC, a unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), access to a newer fleet with GPS integration, and business rules tailored to individual markets.
For TRAC Intermodal, the agreement gives it expanded access to the private box network and reinforces the importance of offering a domestic chassis alternative to promote flexibility in the marketplace.
“Customers will benefit from having a true alternative to existing providers, gaining access to standardized equipment with key operational features and a GPS-enabled fleet that supports proactive management,” TRAC said in the release. “This agreement marks a meaningful step forward in delivering reliable, flexible, and customer-centric chassis solutions across the FEC network.”
FEC operates four intermodal terminals: Miami, including on-dock intermodal service at PortMiami; Ft. Lauderdale serving the Port Everglades area; Ft. Pierce and Titusville.
The partnership is part of TRAC’s broader strategy to deploy a competitive chassis pool that addresses the needs of shippers requesting modern, standardized equipment.
“The partnership with FEC is about offering competition in the marketplace,” said Jake Gilene, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at TRAC Intermodal. “For TRAC, it’s really a strategic move to provide our industry big box carriers a competitive chassis pool, which is what they’ve been asking for. We’ve committed to the private box stakeholders that we’re going to give them a standard modernized piece of equipment that supports their growth opportunities.”
Gilene said TRAC’s domestic fleet is of sufficient size to not only cover FEC, but the growing private box market on other railroads, as well.
“This is all part of TRAC’s plan to fold in more domestic private box companies as well as railroads into our T53 program to get a national footprint, which is our ultimate goal,” he said.
FEC did not immediately return a message for comment.
