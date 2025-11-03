Florida East Coast boosts Grupo Mexico’s earnings

Grupo Mexico’s transportation division — which includes Florida East Coast Railway, Ferromex, Ferrosur and Texas Pacifico — reported higher third-quarter operating income last week as revenue grew despite flat volume.

The transportation division’s operating income grew 9%, to $235 million, as revenue increased 8.9%, to $871 million. The railroads’ combined operating ratio was 72%.

Overall volume was up 0.2% based on carloads and containers, but 4.1% when measured by revenue ton-miles.

Growth for the Mexico-based conglomerate (GMEXICOB.MX) was concentrated in the automotive, agricultural, and intermodal segments. Other traffic segments including minerals, cement, chemicals, metals, energy, and industrials, saw revenue declines during the quarter.