US rail traffic dips below 2024 levels for third week

Weekly rail traffic in the United States remained below 2024 levels for the third straight week — and the sixth time in eight weeks — with both carload and intermodal traffic showing declines.

According to figures from the Association of American Railroads for the week ending Oct. 25, total traffic was 499,688 carloads and intermodal units, down 3.8% from the same week a year ago. The overall figure includes 226,7498 carloads, a decline of 0.9%, and 272,940, down 6.1%.

(Chart: AAR)

Through 43 weeks, U.S. railroads have reported volume of 21,225,518 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.5% from the same period in 2024. That includes 9,552,801 carloads, up 1.9%, and 11,672,717 intermodal units, up 3%.

North American traffic for the week ending Oct. 25, as reported by nine U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, was 690,541 carloads and intermodal units, down 2.8% from the same week in 2024. The 331,250 carloads represent a 1.9% decline from the corresponding week a year ago, while the 359,291 intermodal units are a drop of 3.8%. For the year to date, the volume of 29,223,874 carloads and intermodal units is a 2.1% gain over the first 43 weeks of 2024.