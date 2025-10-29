Heavy-duty truck collides with Amtrak train near San Antonio

An Amtrak train carrying 129 passengers and nine crew members collided with a heavy-duty truck hauling rocks Tuesday morning near San Antonio, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:05 a.m. at the railroad crossing in the municipality of Schertz, located northeast of San Antonio

According to the Schertz Police Department, the heavy-duty truck was occupied only by its driver when it was struck by the Chicago-bound passenger train. No injuries were reported among passengers, crew, or the truck driver, and the train did not derail.

Amtrak officials said the train was delayed for about 90 minutes before continuing its route to Chicago