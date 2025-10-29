Heavy-duty truck collides with Amtrak train near San Antonio

An Amtrak train carrying 129 passengers and nine crew members collided with a heavy-duty truck hauling rocks Tuesday morning near San Antonio, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 8:05 a.m. at the railroad crossing in the municipality of Schertz, located northeast of San Antonio
According to the Schertz Police Department, the heavy-duty truck was occupied only by its driver when it was struck by the Chicago-bound passenger train. No injuries were reported among passengers, crew, or the truck driver, and the train did not derail.
Amtrak officials said the train was delayed for about 90 minutes before continuing its route to Chicago
Authorities closed Solms Quarry Road and FM 482 for several hours while crews cleared the scene. The tracks were reopened by 10:35 a.m., police said.
Authorities said state and federal partners are assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.