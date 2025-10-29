Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Heavy-duty truck collides with Amtrak train near San Antonio

Train with 129 passengers on board collided with a heavy-duty truck Tuesday

An Amtrak train carrying 129 passengers bound for Chicago collided with a rock hauler truck in Schertz, Texas, on Tuesday. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • An Amtrak train carrying 129 passengers and nine crew members collided with a heavy-duty truck near San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday morning.
  • Despite the collision, no injuries were reported among passengers, crew, or the truck driver, and the train did not derail.
  • The incident caused a 90-minute delay for the train and led to temporary road closures, with an investigation into the cause now underway.
An Amtrak train carrying 129 passengers and nine crew members collided with a heavy-duty truck hauling rocks Tuesday morning near San Antonio, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:05 a.m. at the railroad crossing in the municipality of Schertz, located northeast of San Antonio

According to the Schertz Police Department, the heavy-duty truck was occupied only by its driver when it was struck by the Chicago-bound passenger train. No injuries were reported among passengers, crew, or the truck driver, and the train did not derail.

Amtrak officials said the train was delayed for about 90 minutes before continuing its route to Chicago

Authorities closed Solms Quarry Road and FM 482 for several hours while crews cleared the scene. The tracks were reopened by 10:35 a.m., police said.

Authorities said state and federal partners are assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com